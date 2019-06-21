Nicki Minaj – “Megatron” Video

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj guested on legendary rapper Trina’s new song “BAPS,” featured on Trina’s upcoming album The One. Shortly after, Minaj posted a teaser for her own new single “Megatron.” The rollout of this song seems to have been designed as Nicki’s comeback following the flop of her last album, 2018’s Queen, which failed to hit #1 despite her concerted efforts.

The teaser also signaled that a video would accompany “Megatron,” and indeed it has. Musically, the track feels like a return to mixtape-era Nicki. Some of the island influences have returned, which dominated a lot of the sound that made her so famous. In the teaser, she mimicked some gun sounds, which makes this one feel like a literal banger. The video, directed by Mike Ho, includes shots of Minaj sashaying in front of a green Lamborghini and chilling with her current boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Check out the video for “Megatron” as well as “BAPS” below.