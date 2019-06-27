Lightning Dust – “Devoted To”

Lightning Dust is the duo of Canadian musician Amber Webber and Josh Wells, who are both former members of Black Mountain. It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from them, as its been six years almost to the day since their 2013 Fantasy LP. Today, they are announcing their fourth LP together, titled Spectre. They’re also sharing the lead single, “Devoted To.”

This track seems to signal a move away from that spooky synth-pop tonality towards something psychedelically darker — and a tad apocalyptic. It’s over a minute and a half into the track before we hear any vocals, and that time is utilized fully to establish the eerie sonic foreground that we can expect on the album. Guitars and drums swirl under hair-raising synths as Webber states, “I will find my way back in even if I never sleep/ Gotta find my way back in, it’s all that I believe.” A Stranger Things-like sci-fi synth winds the track down before evaporating into space.

Here’s Webber with more details on this track:

It made me realize that art and music are still my light. Spectre is my journey. It’s for all the women warriors that have been battling throughout life looking for a place to express themselves that feels inclusive and inspiring. It’s about finding yourself when no one is paying attention and inventing a new way of creating that feels honest and sincere. I truly feel that women, especially as we age, are underrepresented. That was truly the driving force to creating this album.

Listen to “Devoted To” below, where you can also check out the Spectre tracklist and Lightning Dust’s tour dates with Silver Jews leader David Berman’s new project Purple Mountains. (Incidentally, at one point Berman was planning to record the Purple Mountains album with Black Mountain as his backing band.)

TRACKLIST:

01 “Devoted To”

02 “Run Away”

03 “Led Astray”

04 “Inglorious Flu”

05 “When It Rains”

06 “Joanna”

07 “More”

08 “A Pretty Picture”

09 “Competitive Depression”

10 “3am / 100 Degrees”

TOUR DATES:

08/27 Toronto, ON @Lee’s Palace (w/ Purple Mountains)

08/28 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa (w/ Purple Mountains)

09/12 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown (w/ Purple Mountains)

09/13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (w/ Purple Mountains)

09/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (w/ Purple Mountains)

Spectre is out 10/4 on Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.