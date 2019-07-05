CupcakKe – “Ayesha”

Since the beginning of the year, CupcakKe has released a handful of new tracks: “Squidward Nose,” “Bird Box,” and a raunchy remix of the #1 song in the country (still), “Old Town Road.”

Today, she’s putting out a new single called “Ayesha,” which makes reference to Instagram influencer and Food Network host Ayesha Curry, who is also married to NBA player Stephen Curry. It’s not complimentary.

“All these bitches keep clonin’ me, got me feelin’ like Lupita in Us,” CupcakKe raps on the track. “I rock Versace robe with the low cuts/ I really wonder why they gas you hoes up/ Yeah, you rocking all that Fashion Nova/ But in reality you look like a fashion no bruh.”

Listen below.