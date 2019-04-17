CupcakKe – “Old Town Hoe (Old Town Road Remix)”

CupcakKe has thrown her hat into the “Old Town Road” ring with a remix of Lil Nas X’s viral sensation, which recently had the biggest streaming week ever with 143 million streams, beating a record that Drake set last year with “In My Feelings.” (It’s also currently the #1 song in the country.)

CupcakKe puts her raunchy spin on the track, calling it “Old Town Hoe,” and flipping its iconic hook to: “I’m gonna take your dick, put it in my hole, gonna ride ’til I can’t no more.” Which might make you second guess the next time you sit on a horse!

The Chicago rapper’s most recent original was last month’s “Bird Box,” which got itself a video a couple weeks back.

Listen to “Old Town Hoe” below.