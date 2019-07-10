WHY? Share Four More New Songs From AOKOHIO

The experimental pop group WHY? have been releasing what they call “movements” of music lately, groups of songs that will feature in a new visual album. Titled AOKOHIO, the video component stars Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black and is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte. Today, the Yoni Wolf-led group is sharing four songs comprising the fourth movement from the new record, IV. The surgeon nervously goes on, he never claimed to be God.

AOKOHIO’s fourth section is made up of the songs “Narcissistic Lamentation,” “Krevin,” “The Crippled Physician,” and “Ustekinumab.” The suite of songs submerges into watery, abstract vignettes, dressed with found sounds, vocal warping and a palpable air of unease. The centerpiece track seems to be “The Crippled Physician.” Accompanied by airy string plucks, sees Wolf speak-singing obtuse poetics, that seem to eventually cohere into a meta rumination about fame. “When I come off stage they stand in line/ What an old and strange son’s life is mine,” Wolf sings.

Listen to IV. The surgeon nervously goes on, he never claimed to be God. below.

AOKOHIO is out 8/9 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.