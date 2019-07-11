Lilith – “Vacation”

Next month, Lilith are releasing their debut album, Safer Off. The Boston band announced it with “C.O.Y.F.” last month and early singles “I’ll Come Over” and “In Real Life” will be on it as well. Today, they’re sharing the album’s opening track, “Vacation,” which is about taking a break from unhealthy relationships. “Here, take this letter,” Hannah Liuzzo sings on it. “I’m doing better and you’re the same/ You’re convoluted, you’re the enemy of every love you’ve suited.”

“I think there’s something really beautiful about making yourself available in friendships and relationships that can be anxiously self-perceived as weakness, desperation, and neediness when the receiving end is vague,” Liuzzo said in a press statement. “Sometimes you need to bail on the thing that’s making your good seem bad, pack your bag, take a vacation on a whim, say screw it and move on.”

Listen via FLOOD below.

Safer Off is out 8/9 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.