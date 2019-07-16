Stream UV-TV’s New Album HAPPY

NYC via Gainesville garage-rock band UV-TV play music that is rending, playful, and energizing. We’ve been big fans of them since their stellar dual 2017 releases, an LP called Glass and an EP called Go Away, even going so far as to name them one of the best new bands of 2017. Thankfully, they’ve now made their grand return with their sophomore record, HAPPY.

We’ve been covering the rollout of singles from the new project pretty closely, posting “Hide,” “Happy,” and “World. And now we’re pleased to share the whole thing, available to stream three days early.

Stream HAPPY below.

HAPPY is out 7/19 via Deranged Records.