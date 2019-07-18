Steve Gunn – “Motion Pictures (For Carrie)” (Neil Young Cover)

Steve Gunn released his latest full-length, The Unseen In Between, at the beginning of the year. In the aftermath, the Brooklyn-based, Pennsylvania-bred songwriter and guitarist has shared a pair of singles that didn’t quite fit the vibe of the album. “Be Still Moon” and “Shrunken Heads” were uniquely warm and moseying tunes. Continuing on his folk trajectory, Gunn is releasing a cover of Neil Young’s’s “Motion Pictures (For Carrie).”

The cover is being shared today as an Amazon Originals exclusive. Coincidentally, tomorrow is the 45th anniversary of Young’s On The Beach, the album on which the song was originally released. (Young recently performed its title track for the first time in years.) Harmonica melodies float between the loosely collected acoustic strums. An atmospheric pad accentuated by drawn out steel takes the dream-like quality to the next level. Gunn says the song “perfectly captures the wistful anxiety of ‘living in between’ the real world and being on the road. Like Neil, I also find watching TV in hotel rooms inspiring.”

Check out Gunn’s cover of “Motion Pictures (For Carrie)” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

07/24 – Portland, ME @ Intuition Ale Works %

07/25 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace %

07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Congregational

07/27 – Burlington, VT @ Artsriot %

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern %

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

08/01 – Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday (Free Show)

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

08/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City ^^

08/04 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

08/25 – Charleville-Mezieres, France @ Cabaret Vert Festival

08/26 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns *

08/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *

08/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

08/29 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange *

08/30 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road *

08/31 –Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT $

09/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sidecar*

09/02 – Bilbao, Spain Kafe @ Antzokia *

09/03 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala o *

09/04 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB *

09/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Zonnehuis *

09/07 – Asten-Heusden, Netherlands @ Misty Fields

09/08 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Brotfabrik *

09/09 – Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn *

09/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido *

09/11 – Jena, Germany @ Trafo *

09/12 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Druckluft *

09/13 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Helling *

09/14 – Leffinge, Belgium @ Leffingeleuren

09/16 – Dublin, EIR @ Lost Lane

09/17 – London, UK @ Omeara

09/19 – Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja

09/23 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Salon

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Lambert’s

10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Duet’s (The Bob Dylan Center presents: An Evening with Steve Gunn)

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox +

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore +

10/25 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo +

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s +

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s +

10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s +

% w/ Bill MacKay

+ w/ Nace-Truscinski Duo

^ w/ Hand Habits

$ w/ John Prine

• w/ Valley Maker

+ solo set opening for Dinosaur Jr.

“Motion Pictures (For Carrie)” is out now on Matador. Play or buy it here on Amazon.