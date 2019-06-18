Near the start of 2019, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Steve Gunn released his latest full-length The Unseen In Between, one of his strongest and most personal folk statements yet. As it turns out, there are more tunes Gunn wants to share from the sessions that yielded Unseen. Today, he’s released a pair of songs that didn’t quite fit in the context of his album but flourish independently.

“Be Still Moon” is waltzy, warm, and blustery. “Shrunken Heads” is expansive, atmospheric, and Grizzly Bear-esque. Taken together, they add up to a kaleidoscopic, symbiotic whole. Listen below.

<a href="http://stevegunn.bandcamp.com/album/be-still-moon-shrunken-heads" target="_blank">Be Still Moon / Shrunken Heads by Steve Gunn</a>

“Be Still Moon” b/w “Shrunken Heads” is out now via Matador.