Watch Neil Young Play “On The Beach” Live For The First Time In 16 Years In Antwerp

Neil Young’s catalog is so rich and expansive that he can let classic songs sit dormant for decades at a time, probably without even realizing it. One of those classics reemerged last night. As Pitchfork points out, at Young’s show backed by Promise Of The Real at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, he performed the title track from 1974’s On The Beach for the first time in 16 years.

The last time Young performed “On The Beach” was at a 2003 solo show. According to Jambase, he hasn’t played it with a full band since 1974, the year the album dropped. That was 45 years ago! Also, we ranked On The Beach as Young’s best album back in 2013. So this was a momentous occasion indeed.

Watch his “On The Beach” performance below, and revisit our Number Ones column on “Heart Of Gold” here.

Young has apparently been digging into his archives this year. In January, he performed 1969’s “Running Dry” for the first time ever.