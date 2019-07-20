Justin Bieber Thanks Donald Trump For Helping A$AP Rocky: “Can You Also Let Those Kids Out Of Cages?”

A$AP Rocky is still stuck in jail in Sweden. The American rapper was arrested on suspicion of assault after getting into a fight in Stockholm earlier this month, and TMZ reports that a Swedish judge has ordered him to stay in pre-trial detention for a third week while prosecutors continue to investigate the incident. But President Donald Trump wants him out.

After talking to his old pal Kanye West, Trump promised to advocate for Rocky’s release. And today, the Associated Press reports that he spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on the phone. “Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly,” Trump tweeted. “Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail…Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!” (It’s worth noting the Swedish criminal justice system does not include bail.)

Justin Bieber is one of the many celebrities who has urged his followers to sign a Change.org petition demanding Rocky’s release. So he’s happy about Trump doing what he can. But he, like many others, is not happy about the migrant children detained at US Border Patrol facilities. “I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him,” Bieber tweeted today. “But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

Justin Bieber, voice of reason.