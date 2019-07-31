Sleater-Kinney – “Can I Go On”

We’re still a couple weeks out from Sleater-Kinney’s new album, The Center Can’t Hold. It’s been a doozy of a rollout! In addition to its early singles — the title track, “Hurry On Home,” and “The Future Is Here” — there’s been some extracurricular happenings, from drummer Janet Weiss leaving the band to finding out the album was inspired by Rihanna’s “Stay” and a failed TV pilot.

Today, the band is sharing another new single from their upcoming St. Vincent-produced album: “Can I Go On.” Here’s what Carrie Brownstein said about the track in a press release:

In this song, a woman’s desire is used against her, so she turns it into a sinister infectiousness. The narrator finds herself on the brink of self-annihilation, grappling with the paradox of an internal darkness at odds with the pressure to outwardly perform modes of joy, relatability, and likability.

The Center Won’t Hold is out 8/16 via Mom+Pop.