Sleater-Kinney – “The Center Won’t Hold”

Sleater-Kinney have shared the title track from their upcoming St. Vincent-produced album, The Center Won’t Hold. It’s the third song we’re hearing from it following “Hurry On Home” and “The Future Is Here,” and the first since drummer Janet Weiss announced that she was leaving the band. Weiss still plays on the album, though, and Carrie Brownstein recently commented on her departure, saying: “Her playing on this record is amazing and she’s raved about this album to us and to Annie. But we have to keep looking to the future.”

“‘The Center Won’t Hold’ drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election,” Corin Tucker said of the track. “And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”

Brownstein added: “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper. It felt like a really crucial part of the process itself, not just the end game.”

Listen below.

The Center Won’t Hold is out 8/16 via Mom + Pop.