Sleater-Kinney released their last album, No Cities To Love, back in 2015. Soon, the legendary trio will return with a new St. Vincent-produced LP called The Center Won’t Hold. It will be out 8/16 via Mom + Pop Records, marking a move from Sleater-Kinney’s old home at Sub Pop.

They’ve already shared the forthcoming album’s lead single, “Hurry On Home.” That song ranked #1 on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list a few weeks ago, and today, we hear the follow-up track, “The Future Is Here.” Listen to it and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Center Won’t Hold”

02 “Hurry On Home”

03 “Reach Out”

04 “Can I Go On”

05 “Restless”

06 “Ruins”

07 “LOVE”

08 “Bad Dance”

09 “The Future Is Here”

10 “The Dog/The Body”

11 “Broken”

The Center Won’t Hold is out 8/16 via Mom + Pop Records. Pre-order it here.