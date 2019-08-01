Esther Rose – “Lower 9 Valentine”

We’re still a few weeks out from the release of Esther Rose’s You Made It This Far, but we’ve heard a ton of songs from it already: “Don’t Blame It On The Moon,” “Handyman,” “Only Loving You,” and “Sex And Magic” have all been put out as early singles, and today the New Orleans musician is sharing another track, this one inspired by the place she calls home.

“This is a sweet song about a love I had in the Lower 9th Ward,” Rose told The Bluegrass Situation. “I thought of the title one day while I was driving and thought, ‘Has anybody written this song yet?’ so I pulled over immediately and started writing it out. I sent it to my boyfriend at the time and he said, ‘But you hate Valentine’s Day,’ which is actually true. So I added the line, ‘February 14th don’t mean a thing to me.”

“Lower 9 Valentine” is rootsy and warm, a simple plea wrapped up in a timeless song. “Hang some curtains on the window and stay at home with me,” Rose sings. Listen below.

You Made It This Far is out 8/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.