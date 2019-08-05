Moon Duo – “Lost Heads”

Here’s something that we, as a society, don’t discuss often enough: Moon Duo fucking rule. The Portland-based team of Wooden Shjips guitarist Ripley Johnson and Vive La Void mastermind Sanae Yamada have been making beautifully spaced-out music for the past decade, and they’re getting ready to follow up the twin 2017 albums Occult Architecture Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 — and 2018 albums from Wooden Shjips and Vive La Void — with a new LP called Stars Are The Light. And today, we get to hear a new song from it.

The new Moon Duo album was mixed by Sonic Boom, the former member of drone-pop legends Spacemen 3. Sonic Boom has done a whole lot of work with indie artists in recent years, but the combination of him and Moon Duo might be the most perfect, since Spacemen 3 are such a clear Moon Duo inspiration. We got to hear a bit of that on the Stars Are The Light title track, which was also the LP’s first single. And today, we get to hear more of it in “Lost Heads,” the new Moon Duo single.

“Lost Heads” stretches out over an expansive seven minutes, and it has some of the pulsating, utopian rhythmic haze of late-’80s acid house, while still keeping a continuity with the headblown Velvet Undergroundisms of Moon Duo’s past. In Spacemen 3 terms, it calls to mind the band’s 1989 masterpiece Playing With Fire, the dreamy zone-out that featured no drums at all. (“Lost Heads” has drums, but it’s fully made from that Playing With Fire mindstate.) Listen to “Lost Heads” below.

Stars Are The Light is out 9/27 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.