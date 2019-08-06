It’s been four years since Ceremony’s last album, The L-Shaped Man. And later this month, the California punk rock mainstays are finally following it up with their fifth LP, In The Spirit World Now. So far, we’ve heard “Turn Away The Bad Thing” and the title track. Today, the band share another new one.

“Presaging The End” is less pop-forward than the preceding singles, built around a jangly guitar and a simple, grungy bass line. Lyricist and frontman Ross Farrar reflects on a fraught relationship: “Used to wonder how you got along with me / I used to wonder who called so loud / I used to wonder what was wrong with me.”

“Change is a hard topic to unravel,” Farrar says of the single. “In one version, people don’t like it much because it tampers with original design. But on the other hand, change is something that is a necessity and also absolutely inevitable, so it’s one of those things we have to embrace by default.”

Listen to “Presaging The End” below.

In The Spirit World Now is out 8/23 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.