Noel Gallagher On Whether There Will Be An Oasis Reunion: “I Sincerely Hope Not”

Noel Gallagher has new music coming out; his High Flying Birds will drop their This Is The Place EP next month. This is good news — not so much because it means we get new Noel Gallagher songs as because it means we get new Noel Gallagher interviews, which always rule. In past weeks, this has involved Gallagher weighing on on the Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun feud and on the news that his brother Liam called him “a fat man in an anorak.” Consider, for example, a recent Guardian profile, in which Noel says this about his mother: “I liked her until she gave birth to Liam.” And that’s not even a sincere quote! That’s just Noel giving an example, with no prompting, of a good interview quote!

Another good bit from The Guardian is Noel on climate change:

I’m walking around today in a T-shirt, and I’m thinking… it’s not even remotely chilly. Sure, it’ll be bad for my grandkids. But I’ve not met them yet. They might be a load of cunts, d’you know what I mean?

Or here’s Noel on watching Liam at Glastonbury:

I’d read somewhere that it was a headline set in the making, so I thought: “Fucking hell, better watch this.” I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life. He’s pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin. And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son’s pajamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice… If you can’t sing ’em, don’t play ’em!

And here’s Noel on Liam’s solo music:

I think it’s unsophisticated music. For unsophisticated people. Made by an unsophisticated man. Who’s giving unsophisticated orders to a load of songwriters who think they’re doing the Oasis thing. Which goes back to what I was saying before. You can turn the Marshall amp up to 12 all you want and do a bit of glam, but Oasis words were about including people, everyone in it together. And what I hear from him is just a load of bile… angry nonsense… I reckon if I put my two sons in a room — one’s nine, one’s 11 — for about 45 minutes, they could probably muster up something better than that new single of his… Nobody wants to be in a band with him apart from a load of indie Championship players — journeymen, who are in it for all the crisps they can eat.

So it was smart of Seth Meyers to book Noel onto last night’s show — not for a performance, but for an interview. And Meyers’ interview with Gallagher is a lot of fun, even if Noel is severely limited by not being able to cuss. They talk about all the things that Noel will buy when the Oasis masters revert to him: A plane, a yacht, a chimp with a top hat, a rocket. They talk about how his kids don’t care about his music. They talk about how Noel has “become quite the thing for middle-aged women.” They talk about the drunken night when Noel may or may not have sung “Kung Fu Fighting” at karaoke with Bono. And when Meyers asks Noel if Oasis will ever respond, Noel says, “I sincerely hope not.” Here’s the interview:

This Is The Place is out 9/27 on Sour Mash Records/Universal.