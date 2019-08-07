Battles – “Titanium 2 Step” (Feat. Liquid Liquid’s Sal Principato)

The experimental supergroup Battles, which formed as a quartet way back in 2002, has been pared down little by little over the years. At present they’re a duo comprising guitarist/keyboardist Ian Williams (Don Caballero, Storm & Stress) and drummer John Stanier (Helmet, Tomahawk). The band will be back this fall with their first album as a duo, Juice B Crypts, and judging by the first music they’re sharing from the project, the decrease in personnel has not limited the band’s frantic compositional impulse.

They did have some help with the album, though. Juice B Crypts features appearances from Tune-Yards (on the two-part closing track “Last Supper On Shasta”), Shabazz Palaces, Xenia Rubinos, Jon Anderson, and Prairie WWWW. And lead single “Titanium 2 Step” matches them with Sal Principato of post-punk legends Liquid Liquid, who wails and whimpers and howls all over the band’s busily skronking insanity. The song is billed as an homage to New York, where all involved parties are based, and you can certainly hear the resemblance to Manhattan’s nonstop chaos.

Listen below, where you can also find Juice B Crypt’s tracklist and Battles’ tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ambulance”

02 “A Loop So Nice…”

03 “They Played It Twice” (Feat. Xenia Rubinos)

04 “Sugar Foot” (Feat. Jon Anderson & Prairie WWWW)

05 “Fort Greene Park”

06 “Titanium 2 Step” (Feat. Sal Principato)

07 “Hiro 3″

08 “IZM” (Feat. Shabazz Palaces)

09 “Juice B Crypts”

10 “Last Supper On Shasta Pt. 1″ (Feat. Tune-Yards)

11 “Last Supper On Shasta Pt. 2″ (Feat. Tune-Yards)

TOUR DATES:

08/14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/16 – Compton Martin, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival

08/17 – Taranto, IT @ Cinzella Festival

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ SchwuZ

10/24 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

10/25 – London, UK @ EartH (Hackney Arts Centre)

10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

10/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)

10/31 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX

11/01 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival 2019

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/02 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

12/07 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

12/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

12/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Juice B Crypts is out 10/18 on Warp. Pre-order it here.