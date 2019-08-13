The Highwomen – “Highwomen”

The Highwomen — AKA the all-star country team-up of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby — are releasing their self-titled debut album in a few weeks. They’ve shared “Redesigning Women” and “Crowded Table” from it already, and they’ve been circulating their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

Today, they’re putting out another track, “Highwomen,” and the group’s quasi-title track features all four of them trading lines about staying resilient and around. “We are the daughters of the silent generations/ You send our hearts to die alone in foreign nations,” they sing toward the end of the song. “They may return to us as tiny drops of rain/ But we will still remain/ And we’ll come back again and again and again…”

Listen below.

The Highwomen is out 9/6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.