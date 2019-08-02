The Highwomen – “The Chain” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)

The Highwomen, the country supergroup comprising Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby, have timed their grand introduction exceedingly well. The band announced their debut album with the “Redesigning Women” video just in time to give their first official performance at last weekend’s Newport Folk Festival. They’ve also been on Fallon doing “Redesigning Women” and its follow-up single, “Crowded Table” and featured on CBS This Morning. And to further amplify the media blitz, they’ve also contributed a Fleetwood Mac cover to a new movie out next week.

The Kitchen is a crime drama about ’70s mobster wives who take over the family business after their husbands go to prison. It stars another group of superstar women: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss. For the soundtrack, the Highwomen have covered Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours classic “The Chain.” We heard some of that when the trailer dropped a couple weeks back, and today we get to hear the whole thing — searing harmonies, rocked-out ending, and all.

Listen below.

The Kitchen’s score was composed by the National’s Bryce Dessner. You can also stream it now:

The Kitchen hits theaters 8/9, and The Highwomen is out 9/6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.