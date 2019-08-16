Last year, Rae Sremmurd released a triple album called SR3MM, which included the debut solo albums by both Swae Lee (Swaecation) and Slim Jxmmi (Jxmtro). Since then, Swae Lee has been featured on tracks from Madonna and Miley Cyrus, and he landed his first #1 single as a solo artist alongside Post Malone on “Sunflower,” back in the pre-“Old Town Road” times.

Tonight we hear two new Swae songs, “Sextasy” and “Won’t Be Late” featuring Drake. “Won’t Be Late” is produced by Tekno and “Sextasy” features production by Rae Sremmurd’s longtime collaborator and label head Mike WiLL Made-It plus Chopsquad DJ.

My colleague Chris DeVille predicts tonight’s Drake x Swae collab will finally unseat “Old Town Road” at #1. Will it? Listen below.