Madonna – “Crave” (Feat. Swae Lee)

Another week brings another preview from Madonna’s upcoming album, Madame X. Madge recently announced a smattering of tour dates at intimate venues and released two singles, her Maluma collab “Medellín” and the gun violence protest “I Rise.” She also performed a hologram-aided performance of “Medellín” with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. Today, the pop icon has shared a new single, “Crave.”

The new track, produced by Mike Dean, finds Madonna collaborating with another young talent, this time from the hip hop realm: Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, who recently hit #1 with his Post Malone collaboration “Sunflower.” In a Billboard interview, when asked why she wanted to work with Swae, Madonna responded, “He’s really talented…I think he’s a great writer, a great singer and he’s so cute. Cute’s important.”

Listen to “Crave” below.

Madame X is out 6/14 via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick.