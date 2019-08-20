Lindstrøm – “Really Deep Snow”

Lindstrøm is releasing a new album called On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever later this year. (Its title is a reference to the Barbra Streisand-starring musical adaptation of a similar name.) The Norwegian producer’s most recent full-length was 2017’s It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, but he’s kept busy with a couple one-offs, including “Didn’t Know Better” with Ronika and “Blinded By The LEDs.”

The latter was part of a commissioned work for the Oslo gallery Henie Onstad Kunstsenter, and it was while working on it that Lindstrøm started figuring out the particulars of his new album, which is his first made entirely analog. “The joy of making music on actual physical objects and devices makes a lot of sense to me now,” he said in a press release. “After working on a computer for over 15 years, I don’t think I’ll ever look back.”

Today, Lindstrøm is sharing the album’s sweeping and gradually building lead single, “Really Deep Snow.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever”

02 “Really Deep Snow”

03 “Swing Low Sweet LFO”

04 “As If No One Is Here”

On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever is out 10/11 via Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here. Lindstrøm’s only upcoming live date is 10/23 at the Ekko Festival in Bergen, Norway; tickets are available here.