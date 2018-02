Norwegian producer Hans-Peter Lindstrøm excels at making ebulliently funky space-disco, and it appears he’s found a kindred spirit in Nottingham pop diva Ronika. The two have joined forces for an excellent new single called “Didn’t Know Better,” a 7-minute dancefloor jam that comes along with an abridged short edit, a radio edit, a remix, and an a cappella version. Listen below.

