Weeping Icon – “Like Envy” Video

Weeping Icon are releasing their self-titled debut album at the end of next month. They’ve shared one track from it so far, “Ripe For Consumption,” and today the New York experimental crew are back with another, “Like Envy.” It’s feverishly intense, densely layered guitars providing even more bite to Sara Fantry’s spoken-word paranoia about the vagaries of being obsessed with being connected. “Do you like my content? Would you come back for more?” Fantry asks.

Here’s what Fantry said about the track via Revolver:

‘Like Envy’ is a critique of social media’s mutation into a place where everyone can become their own brand, and the unsustainable model of one’s livelihood being staked on constantly staying relevant to a public whose attention is being fought over by, potentially, everyone on social media. The video is about an influencer struggling to carve out a special place for herself in the social media marketplace. Only when she loses her connection to the curated world, is she suddenly aware of the ominous things lurking around and within us – things our generation is often too preoccupied to notice when having to concentrate on being “on” all the time.

Watch the Alice Millar-directed video and listen below.

Weeping Icon is out 9/27 via Fire Talk/Kanine. Pre-order it here.