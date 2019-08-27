!!! are releasing a new album, Wallop, at the end of this week. The New York dance-punk group has shared a good handful of songs from it already — including “UR Paranoid,” “Off The Grid,” “Serbia Drums,” and “This Is The Door” — and today they’re sharing one last song before releasing the album in full.

Their latest, “Couldn’t Have Known,” is a frenetic freakout that culminates in a breezy, dreamy conclusion. It comes with an animated video made by Cheng-Hsu Chung that matches the track’s all over the place vibe.

Watch and listen below.

Wallop is out 8/30 via Warp.