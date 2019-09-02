Bat For Lashes – “Desert Man”

Bat For Lashes is releasing a new album, Lost Girls, at the end of the week. Natasha Khan has been benevolent with singles from her The Bride follow-up: She’s shared four songs from it already — “Kids In The Dark,” Feel For You,” and “The Hunger,” and “Jasmine” — and today she’s putting out another song from it before the album comes out in full. “Desert Man” is arid and dreamy, Khan’s voice lifting in the chorus to sing: “Take it slow, desert man/ Love is a nowhere land/ Love is a desert land.” Listen below.

Lost Girls is out 9/6 on AWAL Recordings.