Bat For Lashes – “Feel For You”

Natasha Khan is releasing Lost Girls, her fifth studio album as Bat For Lashes and the first since 2016’s concept album The Bride, in September. The LP, described in a press release as the “mischievous younger sister” of The Bride, is a kind of ’80s coming-of-age film centered around a character named Nikki Pink living in an alternate version of Los Angeles inhabited by female biker gangs.

Khan first introduced us to the world of Lost Girls last month with the nocturnal synth-pop of lead single “Kids In The Dark,” which we named one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out, and its accompanying self-directed music video. And now she’s giving us another taste.

“Feel For You,” Lost Girls’ third track and second single, is equally ’80s-inspired. But instead of a gauzy ballad like “Kids In The Dark,” it’s a funky banger, aimed less for the Drive soundtrack and more for the dancefloor. Listen to the song below.

Lost Girls is out 9/6 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.