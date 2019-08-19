Bat For Lashes – “Jasmine”

Bat For Lashes is a few weeks away from releasing her new album, Lost Girls, the follow-up to 2016’s The Bride. Natasha Khan has shared a handful of songs from it already — “Kids In The Dark,” Feel For You,” and “The Hunger” — and today she’s putting out another track, “Jasmine.”

It’s a character sketch about a woman by the same name, and Khan paints in a shadowy picture in alternating spoken word and breathy soars. Like another Bat For Lashes song that bears the name of a woman, “Laura,” there’s a specter of tragedy hanging over the whole thing. “When she blooms, she kills,” Khan sings.

Listen to it below.

Lost Girls is out 9/6 on AWAL Recordings.