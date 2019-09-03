The Messthetics – “Touch Earth Touch Sky” Video

Fugazi never once made a music video. They were one of the biggest, best bands on the American rock underground for about 16 years, but the closest they ever came to dropping a video was Instrument, director Jem Cohen’s 1999 documentary. (A philosophical quandary with no answer: If Fugazi’s existence had overlapped even slightly with that of YouTube, would there be Fugazi videos?) These days, however, half of the former members of Fugazi are playing in a new band. And this morning, that band has a new music video.

Drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally, formerly Fugazi’s planet-rattling rhythm section, are now two thirds of the Messthetics, an instrumental power trio that also features oblique guitar hero Anthony Pirog. Later this week, the Messthetics will release Anthropocosmic Nest, their second album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Better Wings” and “Drop Foot.” And today, the band has shared a video for a third song, “Touch Earth Touch Sky.”

“Touch Earth Touch Sky” sprawls over six minutes, and it’s a droning, meditative rumble. The video, from director Dan Sharnoff, is a fuzzed-out collage of city streets, and it ends with a few blurry moments of the Messthetics at work onstage. Check it out below.

Anthropocosmic Nest is out 9/6 on Dischord. This weekend, the Messthetics will play Raleigh’s Hopscotch Festival, and they’ll also play Stereogum’s Hopscotch day show.