Chastity Belt – “Drown”

Chastity Belt are releasing a new self-titled album in a couple of weeks. They’ve shared two songs from it so far — “Ann’s Jam” and “Elena” — and today the Seattle crew are putting out another one, “Drown.”
“I started writing ‘Drown’ back when I was 23 … so almost 6 years ago. It came together with the band a few years later,” Julia Shapiro said in a statement. “It feels good to finally put it out into the world! Everyone’s parts on it are really intricate and thoughtful and overall add to the moodiness of the song.”
“Drown” is a tender swirl, Shapiro’s voice a salve and an escape route. “Believe me,” she sings. “This is the way out/ And doesn’t the water feel good on your skin?”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/28 Vienna, AT @ Waves Vienna Festival
09/29 Munchen, DE [email protected] *
10/01 Milan, IT @ Serraglio *
10/02 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F *
10/04 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur *
10/05 Jena, DE @ Trafo *
10/06 Berlin, DE @ Franzz Club *
10/07 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *
10/08 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn *
10/09 Utrecht, NL @ Ekko *
10/11 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere *
10/12 Antwerp, BE @ Kavka *
10/13 Bristol, UK @ Thekla Social Club *
10/15 Leeds, UK @ Brudennell Social Club *
10/16 Manchester, UK @ YES *
10/17 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *
10/19 Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union
10/20 Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival
10/21 Brighton, UK @ Patterns *
10/23 Southampton, UK @ The Joiners *
10/24 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall *
11/06. Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin #
11/07 Bloomington, IN @ Bishop Bar #
11/08 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx #
11/09 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #
11/11 Burlington, VT @ Artsriot #
11/12 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #
11/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #
11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #
11/15 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall #
11/16 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #
11/17 Asheville, NC @ Mothlight #
11/19 Atlanta, GA @ 529 #
11/20 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt #
11/21 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #
11/23 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #
* w/ GANG
# w/ Strange Ranger
Chastity Belt is out 9/20 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.