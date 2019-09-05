Chastity Belt – “Drown”

Chastity Belt are releasing a new self-titled album in a couple of weeks. They’ve shared two songs from it so far — “Ann’s Jam” and “Elena” — and today the Seattle crew are putting out another one, “Drown.”

“I started writing ‘Drown’ back when I was 23 … so almost 6 years ago. It came together with the band a few years later,” Julia Shapiro said in a statement. “It feels good to finally put it out into the world! Everyone’s parts on it are really intricate and thoughtful and overall add to the moodiness of the song.”

“Drown” is a tender swirl, Shapiro’s voice a salve and an escape route. “Believe me,” she sings. “This is the way out/ And doesn’t the water feel good on your skin?”

Listen below.

Chastity Belt is out 9/20 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.