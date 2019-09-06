Charli XCX – “February 2017″ (Feat. Clairo & Yaeji)

Next week, the idiosyncratic, futuristic pop star Charli XCX will release her new album Charli. The album features a whole lot of contributions from Charli’s peers in the pop world, and she’s already shared a bunch of the songs from the LP: “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo, “Cross You Out” with Sky Ferreira, “Warm” with HAIM. And today, Charli shares another new single with another couple of friends. “February 2017″ features Charli alongside Clairo (who just made her late-night debut) and Yaeji (who just remixed Robyn).

“February 2017″ is a gleaming, blippy song — one that starts off muted and thoughtful before exploding into something that’s both big and plaintive. For most of the song, Charli and Clairo’s voices weave in and out of each other; Yaeji sings a shattering coda in Korean. The production comes from Charli’s regular collaborator A. G. Cook, the PC Music figurehead, and the French trio Planet 1999. It’s a lovely, intricately constructed relationship song, and you can listen to it below.

Of “February 1999,” Charli says:

Collaborating with Yaeji and Clairo was really fun and unique. We are all very different artists but coming together on this song felt so special and right. Clairo and I made a load of songs together in my studio in LA one afternoon at the beginning of the year. None of them were this song but it was so easy to write with her that the second I came up with this idea separately I sent it over to her and she came back with loads of ideas. We sent over this idea to Yaeji too and she did a really beautiful verse. It sounds so intimate. It’s one of the most intimate moments on the album. We shot this artwork in Barcelona. These two women are really kind, talented and brilliant. I enjoy both of their music so much. I’m happy we have this song together.

Charli is out 9/13 on Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.