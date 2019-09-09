Watch Post Malone & Jimmy Fallon Go To Medieval Times

In the video for his recent single “Circles,” permanently bedraggled Xan-pop star Post Malone wears a full suit of armor to, like, fight witches. This, it turns out, is a pretty good gimmick for Post Malone, a man with a gift for pretty good gimmicks. And since the Jimmy Fallon iteration of The Tonight Show never met a gimmick it didn’t like, we now get to behold the spectacle of Post Malone and Fallon going all the way in on the Dark Ages thing. Which is to say: They went to Medieval Times together.

Post Malone released his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding on Friday. On last night’s special post-NFL episode of The Tonight Show, the world got to see footage of Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone visiting the knight-combat theme restaurant, wearing giant billowy Ren-Faire clothes. The video is pretty short for this kind of thing — just four minutes, blessedly — and it includes very few things that could even liberally be interpreted as “jokes.”

Post Malone, currently one of the world’s biggest pop stars, is evidently not too proud to engage in hijinks with Jimmy Fallon. The two of them went to the Olive Garden together last year, and they played beer pong and sang an Irish folk song last month. If this were the ’70s, Post Malone would already have a variety show. But it’s not, so we get this. Watch it below.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out now on Republic. It’s pretty good.