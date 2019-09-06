Stream Post Malone’s New Album Hollywood’s Bleeding

Post Malone has spent the last few months gearing up to release his third album — and boy, has he made that rollout fun!

We’ve already heard a few singles from Hollywood’s Bleeding, including “Wow.,” which has a music video featuring that viral bearded weirdo everyone was obsessed with a few months ago. Then he dropped “Goodbyes,” which saw Young Thug contributing a couple verses. At the beginning of August, Post debuted “Circles” at an intimate concert sponsored by Bud Light (lol). Then last week, he released a Game Of Thrones-like music video for that track.

Also last week, Post also dropped the tracklist to his Beerbongs & Bentleys follow-up with a stacked roster of collaborators. The album has posse cuts pairing Halsey and Future, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne, and Meek Mill and Lil Baby. It also features SZA, DaBaby, the aforementioned Thugger, and — thanks to the inclusion of the chart-topping Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse single “Sunflower” — Posty’s future tourmate Swae Lee. Kanye West has a co-writing credit on “Internet,” and Father John Misty is credited on “Myself.”

Now, we can finally hear the full album as a whole. Will this project follow discography lineage and make the post-genre artist even more popular? It’s anyone’s guess, but feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments.

Stream Hollywood’s Bleeding below.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out now on Republic.