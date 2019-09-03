Post Malone – “Circles” Video

Post Malone has a new album called Hollywood’s Bleeding that’s going to be out at the end of this week. Last week, he released a third track from the album, “Circles” — the follow-up to “Wow.” and “Goodbyes” — and today he’s sharing a music video for his latest single.

The video starts on a bloody battlefield, and Posty plays a surviving soldier. He wanders through a nearby encampment and grabs a horse and battles his way through to a Rapunzel-like woman who is trapped at the top of a tree.

Watch below.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out 9/6 on Republic.