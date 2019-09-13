Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “A Dream Is All I Need To Get By”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have already released on EP this year, Black Star Dancing, and they’re gearing up to release a second, This Is The Place, in a couple of weeks. Gallagher has already shared its title track, and today they’re putting out another one called “A Dream Is All I Need To Get By.”

“To my ears it sounds like one of those iconic B-sides by The Smiths, only obviously not as good,” Gallagher said in a press statement about the track. “A song that was born very quickly which is always a good sign … like it’s always existed … somewhere … Manchester probably.”

Listen to it below.

The This Is The Place EP is out 9/27 via Sour Mash Records/Universal. Pre-order it here.