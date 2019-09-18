Corridor – “Domino”

Corridor are releasing their third album, Junior, next month. The Montreal band has shared one song from it, “Topographe,” so far, and today they’re unveiling another one, “Domino,” a twitchy track that adheres to the same sort of rigid tumbling structure that it gets its name from.

“People are often glorifying what being an artist or a musician can mean. Art doesn’t necessarily make you a better person. There can be angst, stress and so on,” the band’s Jonathan Robert said in a statement. “It can have a negative, direct impact on the people closest to you. ‘Domino’ is about navigating just that. It is the first song out of Junior that we’ve composed and we’ve played it live quite a few times already.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

10/25 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/29 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

10/31 Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese

11/01 Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

11/02 Nantes, FR @ Soy Music Festival

11/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

11/06 London, UK @ The Waiting Room

11/07 Antwerp, BE @ Trix (Free Show)

11/08 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

11/09 Berlin, DE @ Westgermany

11/10 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Music Festival

11/20 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison*

11/22 Montreal, QC @ M for Montreal Festival (Le National) *

11/28 Quebec City, QC @ l’Anti

12/04 San Francisco, CA @ Milk Bar

12/07 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

12/08 Vancouver, BC @ Astoria ^

12/10 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

* w/ Absolutely Free

# w/ Woolen Men

^ w/ N0V3L

Junior is out 10/18 via Sub Pop (worldwide) & Bonsound (just Canada). Pre-order it here.