Corridor – “Domino”

Corridor are releasing their third album, Junior, next month. The Montreal band has shared one song from it, “Topographe,” so far, and today they’re unveiling another one, “Domino,” a twitchy track that adheres to the same sort of rigid tumbling structure that it gets its name from.
“People are often glorifying what being an artist or a musician can mean. Art doesn’t necessarily make you a better person. There can be angst, stress and so on,” the band’s Jonathan Robert said in a statement. “It can have a negative, direct impact on the people closest to you. ‘Domino’ is about navigating just that. It is the first song out of Junior that we’ve composed and we’ve played it live quite a few times already.”
TOUR DATES:
10/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
10/25 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
10/29 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
10/31 Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese
11/01 Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
11/02 Nantes, FR @ Soy Music Festival
11/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
11/06 London, UK @ The Waiting Room
11/07 Antwerp, BE @ Trix (Free Show)
11/08 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
11/09 Berlin, DE @ Westgermany
11/10 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Music Festival
11/20 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison*
11/22 Montreal, QC @ M for Montreal Festival (Le National) *
11/28 Quebec City, QC @ l’Anti
12/04 San Francisco, CA @ Milk Bar
12/07 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #
12/08 Vancouver, BC @ Astoria ^
12/10 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
* w/ Absolutely Free
# w/ Woolen Men
^ w/ N0V3L
Junior is out 10/18 via Sub Pop (worldwide) & Bonsound (just Canada). Pre-order it here.