Hovvdy – “So Brite”

Hovvdy are releasing their third album, Heavy Lifter, next month. They’ve shared two songs from it so far, “Cathedral” and “Ruin (my ride),” and today they are back with a third single, “So Brite.” It’s drooping and warm, its central refrain — “What if I start to lose my mind? What if I start to lose my shine?” — a repetition worth parsing. The Austin duo have only got more assured with each album, 2016’s Taster and last year’s Cranberry, and Heavy Lifting is shaping up to be their best yet. Listen to the new song below.

TOUR DATES:

10/18 Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

10/19 Dallas, TX @ Ruins +

10/23 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^ #

10/25 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) ^ #

10/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^ #

10/27 Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^ #

10/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ^ #

10/30 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^ #

10/31 Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^ #

11/1 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^ #

11/2 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^ #

11/3 Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe ^ #

11/14 San Diego, CA @ SPACE ^ ~

11/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge ^ ~

11/16 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^ ~

11/18 Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^ ~

11/19 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Ballroom ^ ~

11/21 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^ ~

11/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^ ~

11/24 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^ ~

^ w/ Caroline Says

+ w/ Christelle Bofale

# w/ Kevin Krauter

~ w/ Nick Dorian

Heavy Lifter is out 10/18 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.