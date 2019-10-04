Stream DIIV’s New Album Deceiver

There are a lot of great albums out today, albums by Angel Olsen and Danny Brown and Nick Cave and Wilco. Two days ago Chromatics returned by surprise. There’s a lot of brilliance to take in. It’s going to take some time to process all of it.

In the midst of this deluge, it would be easy to overlook Deceiver, the new album from DIIV. Don’t do that. I’m not saying Deceiver is going to change your life the same way some of those other albums will change your life. But I’m also not not saying that. Z. Cole Smith has spent most of this decade threatening to make an album this good, and now he’s gone and done it. Deceiver swirls together slowcore, shoegaze, Sonic Youth, and more into one of the most rewarding indie rock albums of the year. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does reinvent DIIV to an extent. Don’t sleep on it.

DIIV shared “Skin Game,” “Taker,” and “Blankenship” ahead of time, and today they’re unveiling the rest. Stream Deceiver in full below.

<a href="http://diivct.bandcamp.com/album/deceiver" target="_blank">Deceiver by DIIV</a>

Deceiver is out now on Captured Tracks. Purchase it here.