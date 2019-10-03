Stream Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ New Double Album Ghosteen

Two weeks ago, we didn’t know that there was going to be a new Nick Cave album, but now we have a new Nick Cave album. In fact, we have two. Last week, Cave and his band the Bad Seeds announced that a new double album called Ghosteen was on the way.

It’s his first proper album since 2016’s Skeleton Tree, a heavy album that was his first released after the death of his son. Since then, he’s mainly focused on his film scores, as well as an extensive series of shows where he was often in conversation with the audience.

Cave has described Ghosteen as “a migrating spirit.” He’s delineated the two sides of the album as such: “The songs on the first album are the children. The songs on the second album are their parents.”

Ghosteen is premiering on YouTube beginning at 5PM ET and will be available on all platforms at midnight. Listen to it below.

Ghosteen is out now.