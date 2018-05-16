Nick Cave And Warren Ellis Scoring HBO’s The Case Against Adnan Syed

Did Adnan do it? I don’t know, but Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds/Grinderman bandmate Warren Ellis might.

Cave and Ellis have carved out a nice little side career for themselves as film score composers, and they’ve racked up quite the filmography in recent years: Hell Or High Water, Mars, War Machine, Wind River, King. Their latest project, as Slate reports, is The Case Against Adnan Syed, a new documentary exploring the same crime investigated in the first season of the massively popular true-crime podcast Serial.

The four-hour doc, directed by the Oscar-nominated Amy Berg, is set to debut on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Per HBO’s description:

The Case Against Adnan Syed will offer a cinematic look at the life and 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and conviction of Adnan Syed, from the genesis of their high school relationship, to the original police investigation and trial, through to the current day, when Syed faces a new trial after serving 18 years in jail. With exclusive access to Adnan Syed, his family and his lawyers, director Amy Berg has been closely following their efforts to obtain justice, with the outcome still to be determined—and possibly shaped by the investigation pursued within the series itself.

The documentary, which has reportedly been in production since 2015, doesn’t have a premiere date yet.