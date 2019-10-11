Pusha-T – “Puppets”

Earlier this week, Pusha T made every media Twitter user’s dream come true by rapping over the theme song from the HBO show Succession. He only shared a preview of the whole track, though, which is called “Puppets” and is out tonight. The theme honestly goes once you get used to it, and Pusha has fun getting into the themes of the show: “Family, fortune, envy, jealousy Privilege, passed on legacy,” he chants in the chorus. “Secret, sabotage, borderline felony Suicide, subtract, selfish, pedigree.”

The theme was composed by Nicholas Britell, a composer that’s had a good run over the last few years with the scores for Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Big Short, Vice, and now Succession. In an interview with Vulture, Britell said the remix with Pusha was inevitable. “There was only one person on the list of people to reach out to. Of course it had to be Pusha. There was no backup, there was no plan B. Pusha’s voice is like a missile!” He adjusted the original theme a bit to better fit a proper rap song.

Listen to it below.