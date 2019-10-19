Watch Bon Iver Perform On CBS This Morning

Bon Iver performed a sold out show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center earlier this week as part of their current North American tour in support of the band’s recent album i,i. For fans who weren’t able to catch the show in person, CBS This Morning thankfully broadcast part of the show this morning (Saturday, October 19) as part of their ongoing “Saturday Sessions” performance series.

For the CBS broadcast, the network showed footage of the band performing three songs: “iMi,” “Salem,” and “Blood Bank.” While the former two tracks were released as part of their latest album, “Blood Bank” originally appeared on the band’s 2009 Blood Bank EP. Though James Blake wasn’t present for his contributions to “iMi,” the band performed a riveting, intimate set, which was captured with high-quality audio thanks to CBS.

The band also sat down with the show’s cost-host Anthony Mason to discuss their journey from the quiet midwestern cabins of their beginnings to sold-out arena shows around the world. Vernon specifically addressed his decision to cancel the band’s 2017 tour. “When you’re uncomfortable, you have discomfort, you get angry,” he said. “This is an example of something I couldn’t have done five years ago. I didn’t have it within me, or the strength, to sit and talk with you.”

Bon Iver’s fourth studio album i,i dropped in August 2019 featuring the singles “Hey, Ma,” “U (Man Like),” “Faith,” and “Jelmore.” In July, the band released a mini-documentary about their then-upcoming North American tour, which included discussion of the making of the album, and the intimacy he hoped to achieve with the then-unreleased album. Last month, the band announced a stretch of upcoming European tour dates slated for 2020, which kick off April 15 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Watch footage of their Brooklyn performance below via CBS This Morning.

This article originally appeared on Spin.