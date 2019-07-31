i,i, captain! Bon Iver’s fourth album is dropping about a month from now, and they’re hosting listening parties in just a week (on 8/7 — happy birthday to me). This time around, the band is launching its first arena tour, and to get fans revved up for the occasion they’re premiering a mini-documentary today.

Directed by Andrew Swant and presented by WePresent, the editorial arm of WeTransfer, Bon Iver: Autumn goes behind the scenes of the band’s upcoming tour production, explaining how the elaborate live show came to be. Justin Vernon plays it coy about i,i the album, saying he would rather let the music speak for itself. (They’ve already shared four songs from the project, so you probably get the idea.) Instead, the 12-minute film focuses on Bon Iver’s crew and the technical aspects of putting on their show. It’s actually pretty interesting, if you care about things like immersive 360-degree PA systems and “getting audio guys to think like lighting guys and lighting guys to think like audio guys.”

Watch below.

i,i is out 8/30 on Jagjaguwar.