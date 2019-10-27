Chance The Rapper was all over Saturday Night Live last night as the performer pulled double duty as both host and musical guest. In his opening monologue, he talked about the Chicago teacher strike and did a little ditty about the Second City and other second-best things.

He also appeared in a bunch of different skits: one where he advertised a sugary kid food, another where he sang as a ghost in a graveyard, one that riffed on the recent string of movies set in space, and one where he played a dancer for Earth, Wind & Fire.

On the musical side of things, he performed two tracks from his recent album The Big Day: “Zanies And Fools” and “Handsome.” For the latter, he was joined by that song’s featured guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch videos from his Saturday Night Live episode below.

Over on Weekend Update, the hosts joked about Chance’s good buddy Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King:

Saturday Night Live also announced its next musical guest: Coldplay will be performing on next week (11/2)’s show, alongside previously announced host Kristen Stewart. The band are releasing a double album later on in November.