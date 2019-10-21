Coldplay Confirm New Double Album Everyday Life With Postcards To Fans

Coldplay began teasing a new album last week. Around the same time the Daily Star reported an “experimental” Coldplay album was on the way, posters promoting the release began popping up around the world. The weathered-looking images showed the band in old-timey garb with a drumhead reading “The Wedding Band Dance Orchestra” and featured the date November 22, 1919, leading many to believe the album would be out on November 22, 2019. This past weekend, the band posted a teaser video with the same image and a snippet of ancient-sounding orchestral music that reminds me of the Beatles’ “Good Night.” And now fans have begun receiving mail from the band confirming a new album — nay, a new double album — called Everyday Life.

An old-fashioned postcard mimicking messy typewriter text reads as follows:

dear friends,

my typing isn’t very good, i’m sorry

i and we hope wherever you are you’re ok

for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life

in the classifieds you might write “double album for sale, one very careful owner”

one half is called “sunrise,” the other “sunset”

it comes out 22 november

it is sort of how we feel about things

we send much love to you from hibernation chris, jonny, guy and Will Champion esq

So there you have it: Everyday Life, Coldplay’s first double-LP, is out 11/22. The two discs are titled “Sunrise” and “Sunset” (notably, November 22, 1919 was the date of a solar eclipse). It has some kind of post-World War I conceptual framework. It is allegedly “experimental.” How does this make you feel? As the world’s foremost Ghost Stories apologist, I am tentatively stoked.

Check out the letter and the promo video below.

Everyday Life is out 11/22 on Atlantic.