Hear Frank Ocean’s Skepta Collab Debuted At Last Night’s PrEP+ Party

Frank Ocean has been using his PrEP+ club nights in New York to debut new music. At last night’s Halloween edition, he did it again.

Those in attendance at last night’s PrEP+ — which was cohosted by Arca, a performer at last week’s event — were treated to a new Ocean collab with British grime royal Skepta (pictured). The song has been kicking around for a while; Ocean previewed it on Instagram about a year ago. As of now we don’t know its title, or when it’ll see official release.

Two weeks ago Ocean released “DHL,” and he’s been selling pre-orders on two other new singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.” It seems like he’s in the lead-up to an album, or at least some sort of larger project. Let’s hope so — and judging from the sound of this snippet, let’s hope the Skepta collab makes the cut.

Watch fan-made footage of the Skepta collab below.

Frank Ocean feat. Skepta at PrEP+ NYC 10/31pic.twitter.com/SfCJ1TyUN9 — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 1, 2019

Frank Ocean (presumably) loves Skepta… Skepta (allegedly) loves Adele… Adele (definitely) loves Frank Ocean: The circle is complete.