Frank Ocean’s PrEP+ Club Night Returning With All-Queer Lineup

Just one week ago, Frank Ocean made headlines for hosting what ended up being a controversial club night, called PrEP+. But on Thursday (Oct. 24), the R&B superstar is bringing the party back to Brooklyn, with a few new additions.

On Thursday, invitations to Ocean’s second PrEP+ club night were sent out, with the event set to take place Thursday night at the Knockdown Center’s BASEMENT in Queens, New York. The flyer for the event also came with an all-new roster of artists appearing, including Leeon, Arca, Papi Juice and Shyboi. Fans have already picked up on a key difference between this lineup and last week’s: All four of the artists appearing at PrEP+ tonight are queer.

Last week’s event was widely criticized by LGBTQ activists on Twitter, saying that Ocean’s vision for the event was problematic. In his original announcement and subsequent response to the criticism, Ocean explained that he wanted an evening that would “pay homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug (pre-exposure prophylaxis, a.k.a. PrEP) … had been invented in that era.”

The event was also criticized for not putting enough of a focus on queer artists or queer issues, with many accusing Ocean of using the name of the preventative drug to simply garner attention. But in his response, Ocean had sharp words for those claiming his party was a PR stunt. “Come get a drink next time and I’ll put several barstools out so you can have as many seats as you need,” he wrote on his Tumblr.

Check out the advertisement for tonight’s PrEP+ party below:

This article originally appeared at Billboard.