For the last couple weeks, Frank Ocean fans have been on high alert. Ocean has dropped two new tracks, “DHL” and “In My Room,” and he’s teased even more new music through his series of PrEP+ club nights. At the most recent one, he played a new collab with Skepta, and the one before that was co-hosted by Arca.

On Sunday during Ocean’s Blonded radio show on Beats 1, a pre-order launched for a new 7″ single called “Little Demon,” which features an Arca remix on its B-side that was played during one of the PrEP+ shows. Shortly after that pre-order launched, Ocean debuted the remix of “Little Demon” on the show, which also features Skepta.

Check it out below.